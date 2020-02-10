ICC is Reviewing the Footage of the Clash: Indian U19 Team Manager

India's under-19 cricket team manager Anil Patel says the ICC has taken a serious view of the aggressive celebrations by Bangladesh players after their World Cup triumph and will be reviewing the footage of the final game's "last few minutes".

Some Bangladeshi players got carried away while celebrating their historic three-wicket win over India in the final on Sunday. While their captain Akbar Ali apologised for the "unfortunate incident", his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg said their reaction was "dirty”.

"We don't know what actually happened," Patel told 'ESPNCricinfo' on Sunday.