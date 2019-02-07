Road to Glory: How Kapil’s Devils Made History at 1983 World Cup

When you haven’t won a game in the competition in eight years, the last team you want to come up against are the undisputed champions. But in their opening game itself, India gave a glimpse of what the world just hadn’t seen coming.

West Indies – World Cup winners in both 1975 and 1979, and victorious in both ODIs they had played against India – suffered their first defeat in the tournament’s history as an all-round superior Indian team earned a 34-run win at Old Trafford.

Having been asked to bat in damp conditions in front of the mighty West Indian pace quartet of Holding-Roberts-Marshall-Garner, Yashpal Sharma’s match-defining 89 set India up for a challenging total. Vital lower-order contributions from Roger Binny and Mandan Lal took India to 262/8 – their highest score at the World Cup until then.

Opening bulwarks Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes’ assured 49-run stand was ended by a run-out, and India never looked back.

It took a 71-run last-wicket partnership between Andy Roberts and Joel Garner for West Indies to make a contest of it after the holders had slipped to 157/9 in the 47th over.

A then-21-year-old Ravi Shastri was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 3/26 in 5.1 overs, with Binny too scalping three wickets.