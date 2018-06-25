I Played the 1983 World Cup With Broken Ribs: Sandeep Patil

Thirty eight years have passed since the day that changed our lives, but each year, on 25 June, all 14 members of our 1983 World Cup-winning team get together and wish each other other.

Looking back, I still can’t believe we managed to create history that day at Lord’s. I still remember when we started the tournament, no one in the entire country had the faith in our ability to achieve something as big as winning the cricket World Cup.

In fact, I swear to my cricket honestly none of the members of 1983 World Cup team thought of winning even a single game forget about beating West Indies!

The only exception I remember was Lata Mangeshkar who backed our ability from the start.