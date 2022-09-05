'Arsh Is Gold': Harbhajan Speaks Out for Arshdeep After Latter's Dropped Catch

Ali then went on to score a vital 16 off eight balls that helped Pakistan reach closer to the 182-target set by India before Arshdeep trapped him leg before in the final over of their chase.

Arshdeep, who came in to bowl the final over failed to defend seven runs despite getting Ali's wicket as Pakistan romped home to victory. Following the defeat, young Arshdeep received a lot of backlash on social media and former spinner Harbhajan was quick to come to his aid.

“Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD,” Harbhajan tweeted.