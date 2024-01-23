Maxwell Hospitalised Briefly After Alcohol-Related Incident, CA To Investigate

Cricket Australia is investigating an incident that led to the brief hospitalisation of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide on 19 January. According to the Daily Telegraph, the incident occurred while Maxwell was attending a band Six and Out, featuring Brett Lee.

The nature of the incident remains unclear but, as per the report, an ambulance was called and Maxwell was taken to the hospital, although his stay was of short duration.

Maxwell had been in Adelaide for a celebrity golf event following the conclusion of Melbourne Stars' Big Bash League (BBL) campaign, according to ESPNCricinfo.