David Warner Bows Out in Grandeur as Australia Sweep Series Against Pakistan

In his 112th and final Test, at his home ground - the Sydney Cricket Ground, David Warner scored a 75-ball-57 and helped Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets to clinch the series 3-0.
Warner was out leg before wicket off Sajid Khan's bowling with just 11 runs needed for Australia to win the three-test series for the third time in a row.
After Warner was dismissed for the final time in Test cricket, he waved to the audience and the SCG crowd erupted into standing ovations as he made his way back to the dressing room.
Earlier in the morning, when Warner led the squad onto the field, "Thanks Dave," featuring his signature leap, was also painted on the turf in front of the Members Stand.
Would like to be remembered as] exciting, entertaining, and I hope I put a smile on everyone's face with the way that I played and hopefully the young kids out there can follow in my footsteps. White ball cricket to Test cricket. It's the pinnacle of our sport," Warner said at the post-match presentation.
"We are all almost over 30 years of age. So as time goes by, we're not getting younger, but this team, they're energetic, they're world class and they're a great bunch of guys," he added.
Warner finished his red-ball career as Australia's fifth-highest Test run-scorer with a whopping 8,786 runs to his credit, laced with 26 centuries and 37 fifties. He's also the third-highest run-getter among openers in 147 years of Test cricket.
