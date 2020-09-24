Remembering Deano, My Friend

We were having one of our long WhatsApp conversations the other day, talking about life in general and cricket in particular. Suddenly, my phone started ringing. Deano had decided it was easier to call than typing away on a little keyboard and then wait for an answer to be typed back. “This is so much better eh? Why the hell aren’t you in Mumbai, mate? I thought you were supposed to be woking on this IPL show with us…? Now where do I see you next - Sri Lanka, perhaps?”

Then he proceeded to tell me he had things all planned out - post the IPL, he would fly to Lahore for the four remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League, where he was the coach of the Karachi Kings. “We’ll probably win the PSL and I will celebrate the win there for a couple of days and then fly to Sri Lanka if the Lanka Premier League is on. If you are working on that, I will see you there.”

Sounds like a plan to me, I said. And then you’ll probably tell me the story of the 210 you scored in Madras. Again. For the 210th time.

“Don’t be cheeky, Mr Director,” said Deano, laughing. And that was how our last chat ended.