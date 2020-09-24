Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones Passes Away at 59

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai on Thursday, 24 September, after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 59-year-old was part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest," Star India confirmed in a statement.

"We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," the statement added.