David Warner Steps Out in Sydney for Last Test, Accompanied by His Daughters

Earlier today (3 January), Australian cricket great David Warner took the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground for his last-ever Test match, with his three daughters accompanying him. Australia are competing in the final Test of the three-match series against Pakistan, which marks the conclusion of Warner's Test career, spanning over 12 years.
Having made his Test debut in 2011 against New Zealand, the Southpaw has played 111 red-ball matches for his nation, wherein he has scored 8695 runs. In the longest format of the game, the 'Bull' – as affectionately called for his aggressive batting style – has registered 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries.
Alongside Test cricket, Warner announced his decision to retire from ODI cricket earlier this week, having recently won the fifty-over World Cup in India. Explaining his decision, he claimed he was "very, very comfortable" with his choice.
Born in Paddington, a city only a kilometre away from the Sydney Cricket Ground, Warner is playing his last Test match in front of his home crowd. Albeit, the fans will have to wait longer to watch him bat, for Pakistan asked Australia to bowl on Day 1 of the Test match.
Pat Cummins Reveals Plans About David Warner the Bowler
Speaking about plans the Australian team management have thought of to make Warner’s swansong memorable, skipper Pat Cummins hinted at giving him a chance to bowl.
“If he could score some runs and go off in style with a few fours and sixes, I think that’d be a pretty fitting end. Best-case scenario is a hundred and maybe a leg-spinner to take the last wicket of the game out of the rough,” he said before the match, whilst speaking to the reporters.
Notably, Warner has four Test wickets to his name, all of them coming in 2012 against West Indies and South Africa.
On being asked about the 37-year-old’s influence in the dressing room, Cummins further elaborated “We spend a lot of time on the road and it can be monotonous, but with Davey, it never is. There is always something going on. He always brings plenty of energy to the group. If the group is a little low on energy, he ramps it up a bit and gets us up and going”
