David Warner Loses Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test, Issues Plea for Return

Ahead of his farewell Test in Sydney against Pakistan, starting on 3 January, Australian opener David Warner’s baggy green along with his backpack got stolen from his luggage. The outgoing batter issued an emotional plea for the return of his Test cap in a social media post.

Warner called on the public to assist him in finding his Baggy Green, promising no consequences for the person who returns it. The Aussie batter even offered to give away his another backpack and asked the person to contact Cricket Australia or the airline.