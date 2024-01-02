David Warner Loses Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test, Issues Plea for Return

Ahead of his farewell Test in Sydney against Pakistan, starting on 3 January, Australian opener David Warner’s baggy green along with his backpack got stolen from his luggage. The outgoing batter issued an emotional plea for the return of his Test cap in a social media post.
Warner called on the public to assist him in finding his Baggy Green, promising no consequences for the person who returns it. The Aussie batter even offered to give away his another backpack and asked the person to contact Cricket Australia or the airline.
"Unfortunately, someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls' presents in there. Inside this backpack was my Baggy Greens. That is sentimental to me, it's something I would love to have back in my hands, walking out there come this week," Warner said in an Instagram video.
"If it's the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into any trouble I'm happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens."
“We’ve gone through CCTV footage. They’ve got some blind spots, apparently. We spoke to the Quay West Hotel, who we absolutely trust, and have gone through their cameras. No one’s came into our rooms, but unfortunately someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls’ presents in there.
The veteran batter also declared that he will be hanging up his boots from the 50-over format of the game on Monday, 1 January while addressing the media in Sydney.
“I’m definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well. That was something that I had said through the World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that’s a massive achievement,” Warner said in a press conference at the SCG on Monday.
“So I’ll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit,” he added.
The Australia opener did, however, declare that he would be available for the 50-over Champions Trophy the following year should the team management require his services.
"I know there’s a Champions Trophy coming up and if I’m playing decent cricket still in two years’ time, and they need someone, I’m going to be available,” Warner said.
