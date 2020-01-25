Ben Stokes Sorry for Swearing at Fan, Says He Reacted to Abuse

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has apologized for swearing at a cricket fan while leaving the field after being dismissed on the opening day of the series-deciding final test against South Africa on Friday, 24 January.

Stokes said he was subjected to “repeated abuse from the crowd” when he was walking off but “I should not have reacted in that way.”

Stokes released a statement to apologize after his swearing was heard on the live television coverage. The England team said members of its support staff were also verbally abused during and after play at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.