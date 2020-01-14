Post Father’s Recovery, Ben Stokes Thanks Fans for Wishes

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes has penned down an emotionally charged 'thank you' message to all the people who “said that my (Stokes') dad is in their prayers" as his father, Ged, treaded the recovery path from illness.

"Just want to share a bit of love back to everyone after all the love we have all received,” he said.

"It has been a very tough few weeks for us all with what has happened to my father Ged. He continues to improve day by day, but it's going to be a slow process for him, but he's hard as nails and doesn't like to give in. On behalf of myself and the whole entire Stokes family we would like to say...