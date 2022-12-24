Don’t Get Involved in Overseas Leagues, BCCI Tells Franchises: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unhappy with some Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises owning teams in foreign T20 leagues and playing in overseas leagues with common players.

The BCCI has made its displeasure known to the franchises on this issue ahead of the IPL Mini-Auction on Friday, according to a report on the Cricbuzz website.



Three IPL franchises -- Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals -- own teams in the International League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates while six teams -- Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals - are involved in the upcoming league in South Africa (SA20). Besides, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings own teams in Caribbean Premier League (CPL).