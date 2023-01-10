Bangladesh Women vs India Women Under-19 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

ICC WOMEN'S U19 T20 WORLD CUP 2023: India Women will face Bangladesh Women in the 9th warm-up match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023. The match between the two teams will be played at St. Stithians College in Johannesburg.

Talking about the Women's team India Under 19, they have some well-known experienced players in the squad including Soumya Tiwari, Shafali Verma, Shabnam MD, and Richa Ghosh. These players will definitely play a critical role in India's performance against the rival Bangladesh women's U 19 team.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women's Under 19 team squad is not much experienced. Therefore, they have to go to the extra mile to defeat team India.