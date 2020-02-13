Bangladesh U-19 World Champions Return to a Hero’s Welcome

Thousands of ecstatic fans celebrated on the streets and a stadium crowd screamed "we are the champions" as Bangladesh returned home to a hero's welcome on Wednesday, 12 February after winning the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

They stunned four-time winners India in the final late on Sunday in South Africa's Potchefstroom to record a three-wicket victory over the favourites.

A flight carrying the winning team landed at Dhaka's main airport at 4:55pm (10:55 GMT) local time where they were greeted by officials and thousands of jersey wearing and flag waving fans.