Billings’ Maiden Ton Goes in Vain as Aus Beat England in 1st ODI

Half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh followed by some brilliant bowling effort from Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa helped Australia beat England in the first ODI despite a maiden century from Sam Billings.

Put into bat, Australia found themselves reeling at 123/5 at one stage on Friday, 11 September. However, Maxwell and Marsh took the responsibility on their shoulders and from there on, they took the team's score to 249/6. While Maxwell scored 77 off just 59 balls, Marsh contributed with valuable 73 runs and helped their team post a total of 294/9 in their allotted 50 overs.