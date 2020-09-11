Morgan, Cummins Will be Available for KKR’s IPL Opener: KKR CEO

"They arrive on September 17, but our first game is on September 23, by which time they would've finished their (six-day) quarantine. So it's worked out well, and it's good for the tournament."

Mysore added that players arriving in the IPL 'bubble' from another bio-secure cover, such as the England and Australia ODI series or the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), will not be expected to undergo the tournament-mandated quarantine.

"What we did was put a plan together and shared it with the medical team at the IPL," Mysore said.

"We told them, 'they're in a bio-secure bubble in UK. What if we brought them on a sanitised charter flight and we took care of all the elements of immigration, testing, contactless stuff and everything to allow them to come right into a bubble here?'

"To give credit to IPL, they took it very constructively and they have a written Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for that, which says if you're coming from a bubble to another bubble, you don't need the mandatory quarantine period," he added.