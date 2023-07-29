2024 ICC T20 World Cup To Be Played From 4 to 30 June: Reports

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to be played from 4 to 30 June next year in the Caribbean and the USA, across 10 venues. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, an ICC team this week inspected some shortlisted venues in the USA, which will be hosting an international global cricket event for the first time.

The venues include Lauderhill in Florida, which has hosted international matches already (and is set to host West Indies vs India in the coming fortnight), Morrisville, Dallas and New York, for tournament matches and warm-ups.