India vs West Indies ODI Series 2023: Schedule & Live Streaming Details

IND vs WI ODI Series: The Indian team is going to face the West Indies team in the three-match IND vs WI ODI series that is scheduled to begin tomorrow, 27 July 2023 in Barbados. The two cricketing teams from India and West Indies will play the ODI series, followed by the five-match T20Is. Rohit Sharma led team is currently leading the IND vs WI Test series. They have won one out of the two matches. The second Test is till to be played and got delayed due to the rains in Trinidad and the audience can expect it to end in a draw.
Barbados will host the first and second ODI match between India and West Indies while Trinidad will host the third and final match of the series. Know the schedule and live streaming details about the upcoming ODI series between India and West Indies.
India vs West Indies ODI Series 2023: Schedule
Here's the full schedule for the IND vs WI ODI Series.
July 27, India vs West Indies 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados
July 29, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados
August 1, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad
India vs West Indies ODI Series 2023: Live Streaming Details
When will the IND vs WI ODI series begin?
India vs West Indies ODI series will begin on July 27 and end on August 1.
At what time will the IND vs WI ODI series begin?
IND vs WI ODI series will begin on July 27 at 07:00 PM IST. All the matches for the next days are also scheduled at 7 PM IST
Where will the IND vs WI ODI series be played?
The first two matches of the IND vs WI series will be played at Kensington Oval Stadium, Barbados while the third and final match will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad.
Where can we watch the IND vs WI ODI series live in India?
The IND vs WI match will be live-streamed on FanCode app and the website. Fans can watch the matches live with a subscription.
Where can we watch the IND vs WI ODI series for free?
Fans can watch the IND vs WI ODI series on the JioCinema app or website for free.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)