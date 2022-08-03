CWG 2022: Saurav Ghosal Loses in Squash Semi-finals, Will Compete for Bronze
Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav went down 9-11, 4-11, 1-11 to the World No 2 Paul Coll of New Zealand.
India's leading squash player Saurav Ghosal will fight for the bronze medal after being outclassed by New Zealand's Paul Coll in the men's singles semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.
It was always going to be a difficult task for Ghosal to beat the Kiwi, but the Indian surrendered meekly, going down 9-11, 4-11, 1-11 to the World No 2 and the last edition's silver medallist in one hour and 23 minutes.
Ghosal, ranked 15th in the world, will play the loser of the second semifinal between James Willstrop of England and Wales' Joel Makin in the bronze play-off on Wednesday.
The 35-year will pair up with Dipika Pallikal in the mixed doubles event. The two had won the silver in Gold Coast.
Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated Pakistan's Faiza Zafar in the women's singles plate semi-finals.
Faiza was no match to the 23-year-old Indian as Sunayna won the tie 11-2, 11-4, 11-5.
