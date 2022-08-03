CWG 2022: Saurav Ghosal Loses in Squash Semi-finals, Will Compete for Bronze

India's leading squash player Saurav Ghosal will fight for the bronze medal after being outclassed by New Zealand's Paul Coll in the men's singles semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

It was always going to be a difficult task for Ghosal to beat the Kiwi, but the Indian surrendered meekly, going down 9-11, 4-11, 1-11 to the World No 2 and the last edition's silver medallist in one hour and 23 minutes.