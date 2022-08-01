ADVERTISEMENT

CWG 2022: Saurav Enters Squash Semis, Joshna Bows Out in Women’s Quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games 2022: Ghosal outwitted Scotland's Greg Lobban 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-3 in the quarterfinals.

i

Ace Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal sailed into the squash men’s singles semi-final with a win over Greg Lobban of Scotland while Joshna Chinappa bowed out of the women's singles event after suffering a loss to Canada's Hollie Naughton in the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

The 35-year-old Ghosal outwitted his Scottish counterpart 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-3 to secure a spot in the last-four stage.

18-time national champion, Joshna, couldn't produce her best, losing 9-11, 5-11, 13-15 to the 27-year-old Haughton.
Chinappa started on a positive note, taking a 6-3 lead but she let the advantage slip as Naughton drew parity at 6-6 and moved to 9-9 before grabbing the opening set with the required two points.

Naughton continued the momentum in the second to make it 2-0. Chinappa put up a good fight in the third, moving together until 13-13 when her rival once again stepped ahead to seal the contest.

Sunayna Moves to Women's Singles Plate Quarterfinals

Earlier, India's Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated Sri Lanka's Chanithma Sinaly in the plate quarterfinals of the women's singles.

A 23-year-old from Kochi, Sunayna proved too strong for her opponent, winning 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 in just 12 minutes. Sanayna will compete in the women's singles plate semi-finals later tonight.

(With inputs from PTI)

