CWG 2022: Saurav Enters Squash Semis, Joshna Bows Out in Women’s Quarterfinals

Ace Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal sailed into the squash men’s singles semi-final with a win over Greg Lobban of Scotland while Joshna Chinappa bowed out of the women's singles event after suffering a loss to Canada's Hollie Naughton in the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

The 35-year-old Ghosal outwitted his Scottish counterpart 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-3 to secure a spot in the last-four stage.