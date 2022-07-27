Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) is an International multisports event in which different athletes from the Commonwealth Nations participate. The CWG 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK involving 286 sessions of sport and 11 days of sports competition.

The Commonwealth games, CWG 2022 will have more medals for women compared to the men. The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will host the largest para sport programme in the history of CWG games. The CWH para sport programme will involve eight para sports programmes including table tennis, lawn bowls, athletics, wheelchair basketball, swimming, triathlon, cycling, and para powerlifting.