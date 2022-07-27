Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast
The CWG 2022 will be held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.
The Commonwealth Games (CWG) is an International multisports event in which different athletes from the Commonwealth Nations participate. The CWG 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK involving 286 sessions of sport and 11 days of sports competition.
The Commonwealth games, CWG 2022 will have more medals for women compared to the men. The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will host the largest para sport programme in the history of CWG games. The CWH para sport programme will involve eight para sports programmes including table tennis, lawn bowls, athletics, wheelchair basketball, swimming, triathlon, cycling, and para powerlifting.
The Commonwealth Games 2022 is the first ever International multisports event that will host the Women’s cricket T20, basketball 3x3, mixed synchronised diving, and wheelchair basketball 3x3 in Birmingham England .
Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022: Opening Ceremony
The opening ceremony of CWG Birmingham 2022 will be started from Thursday, 28 July 2022, 7:00 pm (local time) and 11:30 pm (IST).
CWG 2022: When and Where To Be Held?
The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held on Friday, 29 July 2022 at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, UK.
CWG 2022: When & Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Birmingham Commonwealth Games
The live telecast of CWG 2022 will be available on the SonyLiv app and the official website (sonyliv.com). Besides, DD Sports will also broadcast the live streaming of CWG 2022.
Team England will compete in 19 different sports against the 72 Nations and Territories at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Which Channels Will Broadcast the Commonwealth Games 2022?
The CWG 2022 in Birmingham UK will be broadcasted on TV channels like Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 4, Sony TEN 3, and Sony TEN 2.
