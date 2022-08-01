Jeremy, Achinta, and India's Significant Successes at the Commonwealth Games

On their young shoulders, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli weren't lifting weights. They were carrying the hopes of a nation and lifting them to greater heights. At 19 and 20, Jeremy and Achinta are young men with phenomenal futures. And they're not the only ones.

There has been plenty of teenage successes for Indians at the Commonwealth Games. Anish Bhanwala, just 15 at the time, shot his way to gold in the 25 m Rapid Fire Pistol at the 2018 Games.

Indian weightlifters have been raining medals, inspired, perhaps, by the dominant performance of Mirabai Chanu. The silver medallist at Tokyo was a runaway winner by a whopping margin of 29 kg in the women's 49 kg category.