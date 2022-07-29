Chess Olympiad 2022: Third Indian Team Unaffected After Pakistan’s Withdrawal
Pakistan government announced the withdrawal of its two teams - Open and Women from the 44th Chess Olympiad.
In wake of the Pakistan government announcing the withdrawal of its two teams - Open, and Women - from the 44th Chess Olympiad in India and making the entries an odd number, India's third team will not be affected, it is learnt.
With the withdrawal of Pakistan, the total number of confirmed entries for the Chess Olympiad goes down to 187 in the Open category and 161 in the Women's section.
India was allowed to field a third team to make the entries into even. Normally, a Chess Olympiad host nation can field two teams in both sections.
Talking to IANS on the condition of anonymity, an Olympiad official said: "There is no threat of the third Indian team going out of the competition to make the number of entries an even number even though they were allowed in for the same purpose."
"In the first round, the lowest-ranked team will be given the bye. And from subsequent rounds the team with the lowest points will be given bye," the official and other chess officials told IANS.
There is also the possibility of some teams missing their flights and not being able to reach the tournament venue on time, thereby making the number of entries even in the first round, the official added.
The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre at Mamallapuram near here from Friday onwards.
A total of 350 teams (188 open, 162 women) from over 180 countries had confirmed participation in the 11 round event that will begin on July 29 at 3 p.m. The final round will be on August 9.
The FIDE has banned Russia and Belarus from participating in the event following Russia's military action in Ukraine. China is also not participating in the event.
On Thursday, Pakistan said it is withdrawing its chess teams from the Olympiad.
In terms of the rating strength, probability of numbers and the absence of a couple of strong teams, India should figure in the Chess Olympiad medal tally and board prize list this year, unless something drastically goes wrong.
A total of 30 Indian players (men and women) in six teams (3 open and 3 women) will be vying to bring honours to the country. Apart from the Olympiad, the polls to elect the new set of office bearers for FIDE will also be held at the venue.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.