Chess Olympiad 2022: Pakistan Boycotts Event After India’s Kashmir Torch Relay

Pakistan has decided to withdraw its participation in the 2022 Chess Olympiad, which will be held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, despite its contingent having already reached India. This move comes a week after India’s torch relay through Srinagar in Kashmir, which Pakistan view as an attempt to amalgamate sports and politics.

The upcoming edition will be the very first instance of India hosting the Chess Olympiad, and the first in Asia since the 1986 edition, which was staged in the United Arab Emirates. The torch relay, which sparked a major debate, started on 19 July, with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich handing over the torch to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.