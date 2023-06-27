For Nitu Ghanghas & Her Family, No Dream is Too Big

'People can say what they want, we don’t care about them. We have an open thinking. You should always keep an open mind,' Nitu's mother Mukesh Devi tells us as we visit their home on the outskirts of Bhiwani in Haryana.

It had just been a few weeks since her World Championship-winning campaign at the big event in the capital and the family was only just getting used to having people come home and visit, having neighbours check in on them. Because for the last 10 years, Nitu Ghanghas and her family had all but shut off the outside noise.

People who greeted them on the streets now, were the same who questioned their collective dedication to Nitu's career. Women who come and meet her mother, were the same who questioned Nitu when she stepped out alone to go for her training.

'When I had just started and used to go to train, people in the village would ask how I am going alone. One day when I was going for training, a woman asked me where I was going and I told her I was going for practice. I had to reach at 4:30. She asked me if I was going alone. I felt very bad about that, about being questioned on why I didn't have my brother along to drop me. I came home and cried to my mother that day. She told me not to worry, she said as long as my family was supporting me and was on my side, I shouldn’t listen to what other people have to say,' says Nitu recalling one of the earlier setbacks in her career.