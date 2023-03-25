Nitu Ghanghas, The New Champion Boxer From Bhiwani

Nitu Ghanghas is from the Bhiwani district in Haryana, a region known for harnessing boxers over the years. It is the mini Cuba in India. Spotted by renowned coach Jagdish Singh, the founder of the Bhiwani Boxing Club, she was born to wear big gloves and chase medals.

The 22-year-old will compete in her maiden World Championship final in New Delhi on Saturday. She will be the first Indian in action as she gears up to face Asian Championship bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the 45-48kg category.

The southpaw was untested in top-flight boxing until last year when she won gold medals at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in her division.