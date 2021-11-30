ADVERTISEMENT

Ballon d’Or 2021: Lionel Messi Wins 7th Award, Alexia Putellas Wins Her First

Putellas was also named UEFA women’s player of the year in August.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lionel Messi (left), Alexia Putellas (right).</p></div>
Lionel Messi won the men’s Ballon d’Or prize for the seventh time, while Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or on Tuesday, 30 November.

After receiving the award, Messi said, "Today I’m here in Paris. I am very happy, really very happy, I really want to continue to fight and reach new objectives. I don’t know how many more years but I am really enjoying myself. I thank my team-mates at Barça, Paris and Argentina”, Indian Express reported.

Thirty-four-year-old Messi led Argentina to win the Copa America title in July after losing in four major international finals.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old midfielder Putellas won the award after scoring 26 goals in 42 games overall. Putellas was named UEFA women’s player of the year in August.

She was quoted as saying, “I’m very emotional, it’s a very special moment. I would like to start by thanking all my teammates, especially my current (Barcelona) teammates. For me it’s a collective success.”

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

