Manisha Kalyan Becomes First Indian Female Footballer To Score Against Brazil

"It was a dream come true for me to play against Brazil and to score against them was the icing on the cake," said Manisha, who, after the match, was seen posing for pictures with Brazil's legendary midfielder Formiga Mota, who was felicitated by all parties present at the Arena da Amazonia after the game, as she hung up her boots.

"To be on the same pitch as her (Formiga) was a big deal. I hope we can learn from this experience and do better in the next game," added Manisha.

"We always knew it was going to be difficult against a team of Brazil's quality. But as soon as we stepped onto the field, we forgot about the pressure. That is what we need to do in the upcoming matches and play with an open mind."