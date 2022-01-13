India Open Badminton: Srikanth Among 7 Players to Test Covid Positive, Withdrawn

The players had undergone the RT-PCR tests on Tuesday as per the testing protocol for the event and the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced the results on early on Thursday morning.

"Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm that seven players have been withdrawn from the India Open 2022 after testing positive for Covid-19," the BWF said in a statement.

"The players returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday. Doubles partners deemed close contact of the seven players have also been withdrawn from the tournament. The players will not be replaced in the main draw and their opponents will be given a walkover to the next round," the statement said.

"Testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants," the statement added.

Srikanth's withdrawal from the event is a big setback for the Badminton Association of India as it was expecting to win all titles in the first event of the 2022 season. The 28-year-old from Andhra Pradesh is in great form as he had reached the final of the BWF World Championships in December.