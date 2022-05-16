All the Players Slept With Medals Around Their Necks, Says HS Prannoy

When they left Indian shores for the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok, none of the Indian men's team players had expected that they would win their maiden title.

They had expected to win a medal, probably bronze. But a gold medal was beyond their imagination, and that is the reason why the players went to bed late on Sunday night with medals still around their necks.

"We never thought we will win the Thomas Cup; we were thinking that we had a good chance of winning a medal but this is beyond our dreams," said HS Prannoy, who won two tie-deciding third singles matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals to propel the Indian team into the final against Indonesia.