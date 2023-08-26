ADVERTISEMENT
World Badminton Championships: HS Prannoy lost the semi-final to Thailand's K. Vitidsarn

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Badminton
Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy will not be featuring in the men's singles final of the BWF World Badminton Championships 2023, following a semi-final defeat to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Saturday, 26 August. Despite the victory, Prannoy will be returning with a bronze medal from Denmark.

Prannoy lost the semis 21-18, 13-21, 14-21 as Vitidsarn launched a fierce retaliation after losing the first game, thereby ensuring his second consecutive World Championships final appearance.

The first game went on for 24 minutes and was dominated by Prannoy’s attacking play, which resulted in a 21-18 victory for the 31-year-old. The Thai shuttler, however, made a stunning comeback as he clinched the second game 21-13.

The last game began with Vitidsarn capitalising on the sudden shift in momentum, and although Prannoy did seem to have regained his composure in the latter stages, it was not enough for him to outpower last edition's silver medallist.

Despite Defeat, Prannoy Enters Elite List

Earlier in the competition, Pronnay defeated world number 1 Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 21-15, 21-16 in the quarter-final to confirm a medal for India at the World Championships.

This is Prannoy’s first World Championship medal, while he is the fifth Indian shuttler to win a men's singles medal in this competition. Earlier, Prakash Padukone, B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen had achieved this feat.

