Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy will not be featuring in the men's singles final of the BWF World Badminton Championships 2023, following a semi-final defeat to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Saturday, 26 August. Despite the victory, Prannoy will be returning with a bronze medal from Denmark.

Prannoy lost the semis 21-18, 13-21, 14-21 as Vitidsarn launched a fierce retaliation after losing the first game, thereby ensuring his second consecutive World Championships final appearance.