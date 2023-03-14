All England Badminton Championships 2023: Date, Time, & Live Streaming in India
All England Badminton Championships 2023: The championship will go on from 14 March to 19 March 2023.
India's top badminton players are getting ready to play at the All England Badminton Championships 2023. As per the latest details mentioned on the official schedule, the All England Badminton Championships is set to begin on 14 March. The championship will end on 19 March, in Birmingham, according to the details. Fans in India should know all the latest details such as important dates and timings of the badminton championship that is set to begin on Tuesday, 14 March 2023.
India's best badminton player PV Sindhu will be seen in action during the All England Badminton Championships 2023. Other top players are also gearing up to perform their best in the championship. Every player will try to give their best in the All England Badminton Championships to win the title. Fans in India should stay updated with the details.
Here is everything you should know about the All England Badminton Championships 2023 which is set to start soon. Know the live streaming details in India, date, time, and other important details.
What is the time of the All England Badminton Championships 2023 matches?
According to the details mentioned on the schedule, the All England Badminton Championships 2023 matches are set to start at 2:30 pm. Viewers in India should know the timings of the matches.
What is the All England Badminton Championships 2023 schedule?
Let's take a look at the All England Badminton Championships 2023 complete schedule here:
First Round: Tuesday, 14 March and Wednesday, 15 March 2023.
Second Round: Thursday, 16 March.
Quarterfinals: Friday, 17 March 2023.
Semifinals: Saturday, 18 March 2023.
Finals: Sunday, 19 March.
Who all are playing from India in the All England Badminton Championships?
Men’s singles - Main draw: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy.
Women’s singles - Main draw: Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.
Men’s doubles - Main draw: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (6) and MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila.
Women’s doubles - Main draw: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam.
Mixed doubles - Main draw: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto.
Where to watch the live streaming and live telecast of the All England Badminton Championships 2023 in India?
You can watch the live streaming of the All England Badminton Championships on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. The live telecast of the championship will be available on the Sports 18 1 TV channel for viewers in India from the quarter-final stage.
