Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Enter Round of 16, Saina Bows Out

Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallists Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the men's singles and doubles round of 16, respectively, at the Denmark Open 2022 but their compatriot Saina Nehwal crashed out of the tournament in Odense on Wednesday, 19 October.

Lakshya Sen, who climbed to a career-best world No 8 in the BWF world rankings last week, beat Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 21-16, 21-12 in his men's singles campaign opener.

The 21-year-old Lakshya set the tone early on and took full advantage as Ginting, the world No 6, struggled to find his range on the day. Despite a late hiccup, the Indian badminton player took the opening game.