Badminton: Satwik-Chirag Win French Open Men’s Doubles Title in Paris

India's star badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the French Open Super 750 Crown in the men's doubles final in Paris on Sunday, 31 October.

The World No. 8 pair defeated Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 21-13, 21-19 in the summit clash that lasted 48 minutes.

With this, Satwik and Chirag's also won their first-ever super 750 and second BWF World Tour title this year.

This was their fourth BWF World Tour title, but the previous three were lower tier tournaments. Their first, the Hyderabad Open 2018, was a Super 100 tournament while the Thailand Open 2019 and India Open 2022 were both Super 500 events.