Badminton World C'ships: Satwik-Chirag Duo Sign Off With a Maiden Bronze Medal

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty signed off with a maiden bronze medal in the men's doubles competition of the Badminton World Championships after going down narrowly to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semi-finals here on Friday.

The World No 7 Indian pair flattered to deceive as it squandered an opening game advantage to go down 22-20, 18-21, 16-21 in a pulsating 77-minute clash to bring an end to the Indian challenge at the prestigious tournament.