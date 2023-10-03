Asian Games: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Beat Hong Kong 13-0 to Seal Semis Berth

Even with a comfortable lead, the India displayed unwavering determination in the third quarter, maintaining their dominance on the field. Vaishnavi (34’) and Deep Grace (42') netted a goal each from penalty corners, further solidifying their team's position as the Indian team had an 8-0 lead at the end of the penultimate quarter.

India maintained their hunger for goals, and they executed their intent by scoring five times in the fourth quarter. Vandana (48’), Deepika (54’, 58'), Sangita (55’), and Navneet (58') netted the goals in the last quarter to seal a thumping 13-0 victory.

With this win, India remained unbeaten in the Pool stage and will now compete in the semifinal on 5 October.