Asian Games: Sindhu & Prannoy Enter Round of 16, Doubles Pairs Also Record Wins

India's best hopes in the badminton individual competitions, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy cruised into the Round of 16 at the 19th Asian Games, on Tuesday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, who got a bye in the first round, needed 42 minutes to defeat Wen-Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei 21-10, 21-15 in a Round of 32 match played at the Binjiang Gymnasium here.

Sindhu, who won a silver in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and a bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will next play Wardani Putri Kusuma of Indonesia, who defeated Hong Kong China's Liang Ka Wing 21-11, 21-10 in another preliminary round match.