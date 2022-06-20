Jehan Daruvala All Set for First F1 Car Outing, To Test Run McLaren's MCL35M
Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok are the other two Indians to drive a Formula 1 car.
Indian racing sensation Jehan Daruvala bagged a two-day test for the eight-time F1 constructors' champion McLaren as part of their 'Testing of Previous Cars' programme. Daruvala will test McLaren's car of 2020-21 season with chassis number MCL35M at Silverstone on 21 and 22 June.
The 23-year-old is in his third season as a Formula 2 driver for the Red Bull Junior Team and is on a hot streak, having bagged five podium finishes in six rounds.
The racer who currently sits third on the 2022 FIA F2 standings with 73 points will look to bolster his chances of getting a Super License with the points gained from the valuable track time at the TPC. The Super License is the key to F1 entry.
Jehan Daruvala was delighted and couldn't contain his excitement at getting his hands on an F1 car for the first time.
The Indian driver laid down his objectives, expressing his willingness to learn. The simulation run had helped him in getting a hang of the system.
"My main aim is to learn as much as I can. It’s tempting to go flat out from the beginning, but we have a programme to run through with short and long runs. At the end of the day, I am a racing driver, so I want to go as fast as possible and really enjoy myself. I have already had a few days in the team’s simulator to get used to the switches and buttons on the steering wheel."Jehan Daruvala
Jehan will cruise at 300kmph at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom. He will aim to acclimatise to the forces exerted on the body at such a break-neck speed, especially on the neck.
"Apart from my neck, I have not done too much extra. I have been busy with my racing (F2). I am generally very fit and don't struggle that much. I will come to know at the end of the week but I have prepared my body as much as I can for the test."Jehan Daruvala
If everything goes well, the Red Bull Junior racer will become the third Indian behind the wheels of an F1 car. Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok are the only Indians to have broken into the premier racing competition.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.