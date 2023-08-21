It is, however, unclear whether the Congress is expecting her to join the fold, merge her party with it, or opt for an alliance.

"If Sharmila becomes a part of the Congress, she is part of a national party. We would need her not just in Telangana, but Andhra Pradesh as well – because YSR has a base in both Telugu states and even Karnataka," a Congress leader, on the condition of anonymity, said.

The YSRTP leader said, "She's not interested in AP. She formed the party in Telangana. If she had any interest in AP, then why would she do that?"

Moreover, fighting for the Congress in AP would mean that Sharmila may have to take on her own brother and AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).