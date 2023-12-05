Join Us On:
Days After Uttarkashi Op, Workers Trapped in Warehouse in Karnataka's Vijaypura

At least 10 workers have been trapped since Monday under hundreds of sacks filled with grains.

The Quint
Published
South India News
1 min read
Days After Uttarkashi Op, Workers Trapped in Warehouse in Karnataka's Vijaypura
At least 10 workers have been trapped under hundreds of sacks in a warehouse in Karnataka's Vijaypura industrial area since Monday, 4 December.

The sacks are said to be filled with grains which overturned after a storage unit collapsed on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

Rescue op: Several videos purportedly showed bulldozers being used to rescue the workers. The police have also been overseeing the operation, which involves using the bulldozers to scoop out grains to get the workers out safely.

This incident comes days after 41 workers, who were trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi for 17 days, were rescued by officials.
KARNATAKA 

