Uttarkashi Tunnel Op: There Is No Denying That Uttarakhand Is in Dire Straits

The safe extrication of the 41 miners trapped in the Silkyara tunnel for 17 days finally ended the national anxiety and despair, as well as the relentless media coverage. The collapse site, about 200 metres from the entrance, ended up trapping excavation workers behind 57 meters of debris, leading to a phased, multi-agency, government-concerted rescue effort which eventually proved successful.

Being constructed by M/s Navayuga Engineering Construction Limited (NECL), the collapse of a section of this tunnel situated at the Silkyara Bend-Barkot site in Uttarkashi in the state of Uttarakhand generated a lot of buzz owing to the precarious conditions under which it was built as well as the location where it is placed.

The tunnel is part of the Rs 12,000 crore project and 890-km-long Char Dham Mahamarg Pariyojana (CMP).