Security Breach, Elaborate Plan & Gang Arrest: Story Behind TN Tiger Poaching

A month ago, six members of a notorious Punjab-Rajasthan tiger poaching gang killed a subadult female tiger and a leopard in Avalanche, Tamil Nadu. On 19 February 2023, the police arrested four of its members – Mangal (28), Sunita (35), and Bimala (51) from Punjab, and Ramchandar (50) from Rajasthan.

Days later, on 22 February, the remaining two accused – Ratna (40) and Krishnan (59) – from Punjab were arrested. A 10-foot-long tiger skin, one tiger skeleton, and one leopard skeleton were recovered from the poachers.

The hunting-gang had made similar attempts in 2012 and the members were convicted and jailed for three years in connection with a poaching case at Kollegal, Karnataka.