Youth, Social Media, and 2 Murders: How Gangsters Rule the Roost in Coimbatore

On 12 February, R Sathyapandi, 31, was attacked by an armed gang, shot twice, and knifed in Pappanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore. Sathyapandi was accused of murder and was out on bail.

A day later, on 13 February, a five-member gang hacked a 24-year-old G Gokul to death near the District Court Complex near Gopalapuram in Coimbatore. Gokul was one among those accused of murdering a 22-year-old youth near Saravanampatti in Coimbatore in December 2021.

These two back-to-back Coimbatore killings in broad daylight have raised questions concerning crime and safety.

What are the reasons behind these cold-blooded murders? How do these gangs function? Are these organised crimes? Are they caste-driven or cases of pure revenge?