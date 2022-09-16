2 Arrested for Gang-Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in Hyderabad for 2 Days

Hyderabad police arrested two men on Thursday, 15 September, for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl for two consecutive days in two hotels.

The accused, Nayeemath (26) and Syed Rabish (20), have been charged with gang rape and under the Protection of Children Under Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

On Tuesday, the girl's mother had filed a complaint with the police, alleging that her teenage daughter had not returned home after she stepped out to buy medicines late in the evening on Monday.

The police rescued the survivor on Wednesday, after they received a tip-off saying that she would be dropped off at a particular location in the city.

Thereafter, the girl revealed the details of the incident and the names of the accused, who were brought in for interrogation.