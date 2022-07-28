Jubilee Hills Gang Rape: Telangana HC Grants Bail to Hyderabad MLA's Minor Son

The minor’s mother has been directed to report before the district probation officer (DPO) on the first Monday of every month for six months. The DPO was advised to strictly monitor the activities of the minor and submit a monthly report to the Juvenile Justice Board.

The court also directed the parents of the accused to inform the board in case there is any change in their place of residence and to provide details of their new address.

The four Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) were released after remaining in custody for nearly 50 days. The Juvenile Justice Board granted them bail after their counsels argued that they were entitled to bail as the investigation into the case has been completed by the police.

The Jubilee Hills police have completed the identification parade, recording of statement of the survivor under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code before the magistrate, DNA test and forensic examination of the car in which the minor survivor was allegedly gangraped by the five accused.