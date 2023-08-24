ADVERTISEMENT
Kalpana K, who has been with the ISRO since 2003, is the Associate Project Director of Chandrayaan-3.

Varsha Sriram
Cementing India’s status as a global power in space, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scripted history on Wednesday, 23 August as Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft made a soft landing on the surface of the Moon.

Central to the  success of Chandrayaan-3's mission is s a five-member team. One of them is Kalpana Kalahasti, Associate Project Director of Chandrayaan-3, who has etched her name in history.

Topics:  Chandrayaan-3 

