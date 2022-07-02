Anjanadri: In 3-State Fight on Lord Hanuman, Will Karnataka BJP Reap Dividends?

The Indian epic Valmiki Ramayana says that Lord Hanuman, a Hindu God, was born at Kishkinda's Anjanadri Hill. Where is Anjanadri Hill located? Currently, some say it is in Andhra Pradesh, others claim it is in Maharashtra, and many believe it to be in Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has decided to go with the third claim. The CM has decided to spend Rs 100 crore to create a pilgrimage centre at Koppal's Anjanadri Hill, believed to be Hanuman's birthplace by millions of devotees. Bommai wants to develop the Hanuman shrine at the hill along the lines of Lord Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. But is there a political calculation behind the CM's decision?