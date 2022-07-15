Kerur Violence: Angry Kin Flings Rs 2 Lakh Compensation Back at Siddaramaiah

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, 15 July, faced the anger of families of victims of the recent communal clashes in Kerur as they protested against him, demanding justice.

One of the victim's mother threw the cash of Rs 2 lakh that they were offered by Siddaramaiah as compensation.

The incident took place in the leader's constituency, Badami, where he had gone to visit the victims, who had sustained injuries during the clashes, at Ashirwad hospital in Kerur.