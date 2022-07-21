Cong Protests Sonia Gandhi's ED Questioning; Tharoor, Gehlot & Others Detained

Several senior Congress leaders were detained in Delhi on Thursday, 21 July, as they protested the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Further, water cannons were deployed by the Delhi Police to disperse the protesters.

Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram, Ajay Maken, and Sachin Pilot were detained by the police in Delhi as they staged protests against the summons to the party chief. As per news agency ANI, 75 Congress leaders have been detained.

They were taken to Utsav Sadan in Kingsway Camp police lines, as per Chidambaram. "We are all seated in a large hall called Party Hall! It is past 2 pm. Apparently, Mrs Sonia Gandhi is still being interrogated. I wonder why? I think we have been 'detained', not 'arrested'. That is a distinction which will make sense only to the police and lawyers!" he wrote on Twitter.